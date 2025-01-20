FEELING SICK?: Tulsa doctor explains lingering flu symptoms

TULSA, Okla. — If it seems like some of these winter illnesses seem to be tougher to kick right now, a Tulsa doctor says there is a likely reason for that.

Dr. George Monks, the former president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, tracks illness outbreaks and posts them on social media to educate the public.

Monks says the flu symptoms are worse this year because the large majority of cases are caused by Influenza A.

“It’s 95% Type A flu, which tends to be more severe than Type B flu,” he said.

Medications like Tamiflu can lessen the severity of the illness, but treatment would need to begin in the first few days of illness to be effective. There are now flu and COVID-19 combination test kids available over the counter.

Vaccines can also lessen the severity of symptoms, but Monks says we are still reeling from post-pandemic vaccine hesitancy. He says some families still aren’t back to their routine of well-child appointments.

“All of this is adding up to a lower vaccination rate,” he said. “That is why we are starting to see these infections that we typically don’t even think of.”

With 469 cases last year, Oklahoma had the largest whooping cough outbreak since 1956.

2025 isn’t off to a great start. For the week beginning Jan. 14, Oklahoma had the most new whooping cough cases in the United States, per capita.

“Just from a sheer numbers standpoint, only Florida, Ohio, and New York had more cases than us, but, of course, they are more populous states, you would expect that,” he said

The Sooner state is one of only 12 states in 2024 with documented cases of measles. The measles was considered eliminated in the United States since 2000, but health officials have warned that status is now in jeopardy.

