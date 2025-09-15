FBI looking for two suspects accused of crime against a child in Pryor

TULSA, Okla. — The FBI is asking the public for help locating two people connected to a crime in Pryor.

Investigators are looking for Larry Keith Tennison and Gretcgen Francine Tennison. Both are wanted for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of a minor child.

The FBI said the crimes took place in August 2018 and April 2019.

An arrest warrent was issued for the Tennisons in May, 2021. Both are charged with Sexual Abuse of a Minor in Indian Country.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Tennisons is asked to contact the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office at 405-290-7770. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online by visiting tips.fbi.gov.

