Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-44 near 169 junction

Posted at 11:41 AM, Mar 31, 2024
TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said all lanes of westbound I-44 near the US-169 junction are blocked due to a fatal crash.

Emergency responders are on scene working to clear the accident and advise travelers to seek alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

