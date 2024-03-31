Fatal crash shuts down westbound I-44 near 169 junction

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol said all lanes of westbound I-44 near the US-169 junction are blocked due to a fatal crash.
Emergency responders are on scene working to clear the accident and advise travelers to seek alternate routes.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
To find alternateroutes, click here.
