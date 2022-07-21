FarmBar reopens after fire causes months-long shutdown

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa restaurant is re-opening on Thursday after a large fire earlier this year shut them down for several months.

FarmBar uses locally grown ingredients from Oklahoma farms for a new take on vegetarian and vegan foods.

The restaurant is next door to BurnCo Barbecue, which suffered most of the fire damage on Feb. 17. The fire caused the roof of BurnCo to collapse, as well as major wall damages that both restaurants share. It closed down both restaurants for several months.

The community rallied together over $20,000 to help the employees who were unable to work after the fire.

Now, FarmBar is set to reopen on July 21 and they are ready for people to come and enjoy a great meal "to make the space feel whole again."

The restaurant is currently taking reservations during its grand re-opening weekend.

