Overnight fire damages roof, walls at BurnCo Barbecue in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded and extinguished a fire at a restaurant in downtown Tulsa overnight.

TFD received a call about a fire at BurnCo Barbecue near 18th & Boston Avenue around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

When they arrived on the scene, firefighters saw that the fire was coming from the roof at the back of the building.

According to TFD's Facebook post, the roof started to show signs it would collapse and crews began a defensive attack. Around "three-quarters" of the roof eventually collapsed during the response.

Up to 50 firefighters fought the blaze and were able to contain it by 1:00 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Chief Bryan Hickerson, about "99% of the roof" is gone, along with minor damage to the walls.

Hickerson confirms no one was in the building at the time of the fire. He also confirms no firefighters were injured in their response to the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

