Long musical history behind the BurnCo building before the fire

TULSA, Okla. — BurnCo Barbecue suffered from a fire in its older building near 18th and Boston on Thursday.

The building itself has a history as a venue for musicians and artists from across the country.

Donnie Rich, the co-owner of Shrine at the corner of 18th and Boston Ave, says the building played a crucial role in creating what is known as the “Tulsa Sound.”

“If you were a local musician in this town, doing original music, you would cut your teeth on that stage,” Rich said.

After the fire burned through the top of the building early Thursday morning, Rich spent much of the day reflecting on the days he spent bartending and booking musicians for the venue.

Back then, it was called the Tree House. Before that, it was called Boston’s, Ashberry and Boston, Hofbrau, and the Boston Avenue Market. The building was among three other venues in the area that hosted various musicians from across the country.

“I could still hear rewake, hero factor, midwest kings, that room started so many different people,” Rich said. The venue also features artists like Stevie Ray Vaughn, Tom Skinner and Leon Russell.

Rich believes the building was in the top two most historical music venues in Tulsa, only second to Cain's ballroom.

