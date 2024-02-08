Family loses toddler to pneumonia

WAGONER, Okla. — A local family only had about 20 months with their little girl before she was diagnosed with pneumonia and died.

It’s hard not to smile when looking at little Lovely Kay Barrett. Her family says the precious one-year-old girl was taken from this world too soon.

“You always think that you have time and now she’s not here,” said LaTorie Armstrong.

Lovely’s mom LaTorie Armstrong and dad Krasean Barrett are filled with grief but also memories of their precious daughter.

“She made sure she would get a smile out of you before she leaves,” said Krasean Barrett.

Inside the Wagoner home where the little girl spent so much time, more of her family remembered her life.

“She was just lovely,” said LaTonya Alexander. “Her name said it all.”

Through tears, Lovely’s grandmother LaTonya Alexander explained the final week of Lovely’s life. The little girl was feeling sick so LaTonya took her to a Wagoner emergency room last Wednesday. Diagnosed with the flu and told to take over-the-counter medicine, they left. LaTonya says Lovely didn’t get better.

“Honestly, right now, I don’t think I’ll ever be okay for a while,” said Alexander.

Days later, on Saturday, at a Muskogee hospital, doctors said her left lung was filled with fluid. She had pneumonia. She was rushed to Tulsa for more care but unfortunately passed away that night.

“Only here for 20 months, 20 months, but she showed us so much,” said Alexander. “She showed us love.”

The family says this unimaginable loss has taken its toll as they try to remember the good of Lovely’s short life.

“She loved me unconditionally,” said Alexander. “She loved everybody. She brought smiles to everybody. She didn’t meet a stranger.”

From her bright smile, spunky personality and her love of the dance, the family says it’ll be a while before they’re okay.

“We’re all hurting,” said Alexander. “We’re all hurting. I don’t think there’s anything that can ease that blow.

The family obviously never expected to have to bury this little girl so they’re raising money for her funeral costs. If you’d like to help click here.

