FALLING HOMES? Eden Village is placing tiny homes on a crane to place them on foundation

TULSA, Okla — Eden Village is one step closer to placing 63 chronically homeless people into their own tiny homes.

Eden Village workers and volunteers are now dropping the tiny homes onto their foundation. They'll use a crane to pick up nine homes throughout the day and put them onto their foundation.

The nine residents approved to live there are going to be one step closer to their forever home.

2 News talked to Brad Johnson, president of Eden Village, in July for an update.

“We’re ready to go. We need to get everything permitted and finished, so after we get the first pod of nine done, we will keep building pods going east, so we’re hoping to have 36 or 45 done by Christmas," Johnson said.

The village also completed its community center for the residents.

They were hoping to be at this point of dropping houses back in September. However, Johnson said not having enough volunteers made the process take longer.

“In the past, I’d hope to be completely done if we had 20, 10, 15 volunteers a day we would have been done," Johnson said.

If you would like to help your Tulsa neighbors, click here for more information on how to volunteer.

