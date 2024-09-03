FACT CHECK: Why was Zink Lake Wave Pool temporarily closed?

TULSA, Okla. — There has been some mixed reaction to the newly opened Wave Pool at Zink Lake.

Jeff Edwards with River Parks helped to confirm a few facts.

Edwards told 2 News that contrary to popular belief, the pool wasn't closed down on Sunday due to water quality but rather debris.

He said that after heavy rainfall, debris like parts of trees and even trash, is typically pushed upstream from the Arkansas River that can harm swimmers.

He also said he doesn't think this will happen after every rainstorm but will keep monitoring the flow from the Keystone Dam to Zink Lake.

As the wave pool continues to be monitored, Edwards hopes he can better predict what kind of rainfall will lead to closures.

He also said there are several other reasons the wave pool could be closed down.

Still, the community is excited to take advantage of the new "attraction".

"We've been watching it be built and I know they fine-tuned it," said Cathey Edwards. "They worked their tails off to make it work and it's spectacular."

"It's exciting," said Terri Higgs. "It's something very nice for the city."

