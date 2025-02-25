CLAREMORE, Okla. — Desire for space, wings, and lessons has taken off at Claremore Regional Airport. With more than $13 million in new grant funding, its leadership says cosmetic work will match its demand within the next five years.

When it comes to small town airstrips, noise means success, explains airport manager Colby Linder.

Expansions, renovations take shape at Claremore airport

"Top notch facility, top notch runway, and taxiways. That's what these pilots, crew members, passengers look for," Linder told 2 News. "They wanna know that is gonna work for their needs, but it's also gonna be extremely safe for them."



Since there's not much development on the east side of town, Linder said it won't be a problem to expand 40 acres for several dozen extra hangars for tenants to store their airplanes.

"That's the benefit of Claremore, right? We're kind of in the middle of nowhere. We're way out in rural land," he said.

In addition, a multi-million-dollar taxiway resurfacing project is on the horizon, along with two new refueling trucks, the airport's first new purchase since the 1980s.

A 100-foot jet hangar is set to open next month, and a renovated home base office is planned within the coming years.

Flight instructor Micah Rogne said the development couldn't come at a better time.

"We're actually getting to the point now where I actually book a month in advance," Rogne said of the demand for more flight lessons and space for aircraft. "So the general aviation hangars alone would actually improve the airport greatly because all these people I'm training – as soon as they get done, the first thing they do (is) go buy an airplane and look for a place to store it."



Linder said that demand will easily weather any turbulence caused by the $13.3 million price tag, which is funded by federal, state, and city grants.

"We do take a lot of pride in Claremore and making sure it's a nice airport and it's where people want to come," Linder said.

