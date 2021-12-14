Execution date removed for Oklahoma inmate Wade Lay

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Corrections removed the execution date for death row inmate Wade Lay on Tuesday.

Lay's execution had been scheduled for Jan. 6.

He is sentenced to death for the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during an attempted bank robbery in Tulsa.

A judge granted a stay for Lay's execution on Dec. 6 after determining the need for a jury to decide if Lay is competent to be executed.

The removal of the set date canceled the 35-day observation process for Lay that death row inmates go through prior to their executions.

When a new date is set, that observation process would restart.

