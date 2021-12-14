Amber Alert: Tulsa police looking for stolen car with child inside

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for a stolen car with an 11-month-old child inside.

Tulsa police say someone stole a silver 2014 Ford Fiesta from outside a Dollar General on Harvard near Apache around 7 p.m. on Monday with 11-month-old Emari Redricks still inside.

Police say the car's license plate tag is LFE564 and the car has a "BLM" heart sticker and a Nelson Car County sticker.

"If you see this child or a car like this with the child inside or in an unusual place...like running and unoccupied, wrecked out, parked in your neighborhood and you've not seen it there before, call 911," police wrote in a Facebook post.

An Amber Alert was issued around 8:25 p.m.

