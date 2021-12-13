'Reservation Dogs' co-creator inks new deal with FX

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma native and "Reservation Dogs" co-creator Sterlin Harjo signed a new overall deal with FX, Variety reported Monday.

Harjo created the show along with executive producer Taika Waititi.

"Reservation Dogs" follows four Indigenous teens living in a rural Oklahoma town. It is nominated for a Golden Globe award for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy.

The new deal reported Monday keeps Harjo on the show as a writer, director, executive producer and showrunner, and opens the door to new projects to be worked on, according to Variety.

"Reservation Dogs" is already renewed for a second season after Season 1 wrapped up in September.

