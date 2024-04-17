“God’s Misfits” court appearance draws outrage from victims' family

TEXAS COUNTY — Four suspects in the murders of two women in Texas County appear in court for the first time on April 17.

The judge denied bail for all of them during the arraignment held in front of rows of emotional victims’ family members.

Authorities confirmed the bodies found as Veronica Butler and Jillian Kelley. According to documents obtained by 2 News, Tifany Adams—the grandmother of Butler’s children, her boyfriend, Tad Cullum, along with friends Cora and Cole Twombley plotted to kill Butler because she was trying to get custody of her children.

Before the incident, the children had been in Adams’ care. Kelley was designated to travel with Butler to pick the children up for a birthday party.

“They deserve to rot and burn in the depths of hell for all I care,” said a woman identified as Butler’s aunt after the arraignment. “Our family lost a beautiful lady who will be loved and missed.”

Some family members reportedly yelled expletives inside the courtroom. Butler’s aunt said she had to hold her brother back from attacking the suspects.

Anticipating crowds, Sheriff Matt Boley said they had extra patrols at the courthouse and a drone.

“Do you guys know what we are dealing with?” Sheriff Boley rhetorically asked the media. “Neither do we. So, we are going to take those extra precautions.”

The affidavit claims the suspects were involved in an anti-government group called “God’s Misfits.” Whether there are additional members here or anywhere else is unclear.

However, a man in South Carolina who calls himself “Squirrel” runs a website called “God’s Misfits,” and he was shocked to discover a group of suspected criminals claiming to be part of an organization with the same name.

“It’s amazing your life can change in a split second and you not have anything to do with it at all,” said Squirrel.

He said he didn’t know anything about the case until he started receiving angry messages from strangers. He said the “God’s Misfits” ministry he runs with his wife is a small ministry.

However, he has spent the week explaining the situation to internet users around the world.

“One wacko from the United Kingdom—I guess you call them a troll,” he said about one of the messages. “I’m like, ‘dude, you don’t even have a dog in this fight, why you trying to spread hate toward me?”

He said he just wants to spread the love of Jesus and the last thing he wants is to be associated with the devil’s work.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

