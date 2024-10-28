EMS CHANGE: Sand Springs moving away from EMSA to Mercy Regional EMS

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs residents will soon receive a new ambulance service within city limits.

The town will be parting ways with EMSA after nearly 40 years and partnering with Mercy Regional EMS in January 2025.

The City Council will review and potentially approve the contract with Mercy Regional EMS on October 28, 2024, at 6 p.m. Residents are encouraged to bring questions and concerns about the transition.

We are excited to announce that we have been selected as the new ambulance provider for the Sand Springs Community! Mercy will begin operating in Sand Springs and unincorporated areas around Sand Springs on January 15, 2025. Three Paramedic level ambulances will be staffed 24/7 in the city limits, providing faster response times. EMTs and Paramedics are encouraged to apply soon to guarantee a spot. Mercy Regional EMS

2 News went to Facebook to see what people of Sand Springs are asking about the move.

Many asked if Mercy Regional will continue to add the EMSA fee of $2.25 inside city limits or $5.00 outside city limits to cover ambulance visits to resident's homes.

According to Mercy Regional, they will have a similar system for users to sign up for.

Mercy Regional EMS will lease a building near Main and Morrow to hold their three 24-hour paramedic ambulances for residents within city limits which is West of 65th W Ave.

Currently, EMSA serves over one million Oklahomans. They are considered one of the lowest-cost providers in the state, that’s according to the Oklahoma Health Care Authority.

This possible transition is not the first one in Green Country. Craig County, the city of Cleveland, and Fairfax use the emergency medical services.

