Ella Langley concert at BOK Center canceled due to 'serious security threat'

TULSA, Okla. — Country singer Ella Langley's concert at the BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled due to a "serious security threat," the venue announced Friday evening.

The show, part of Langley's "Dandelion Tour," was set to start at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The announcement was posted on social media around 4:30 p.m.

"Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of fans, venue personnel, and the artist, Ella Langley’s scheduled performance tonight at BOK Center in Tulsa has been canceled," the venue wrote on social media. "The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed. We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first."

They added that additional information and details on ticket refunds will be shared as soon as possible.

Langley commented on the cancellation in a statement on social media.

"I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can't tell you how sorry I am," she wrote. "This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm's way."

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