EF-1 tornado leaves Ada, southern counties damaged

ADA, Okla. — Preliminary reports show an EF-1 tornado touched down in Ada.

Storm damage spanned across much of the county, with the Union Valley Volunteer Fire Department outside of town being completely demolished.

“We were paged out to help with storm spotting and before any of us could get to the department, the storm rolled through," said Krystina Phillips.

Instead of being able to respond to calls for help after the weather took a turn for the worse, they were asking for help themselves.

From their station to their trucks to their gear, Union Valley is largely out of commission, said Phillips. She's been with the department since Oct. 2024, but has been a volunteer firefighter for years now.

“Man, its kind of hard to wrap your head around," she said. “This is one of the only ways for us in the unincorporated area of the county for us to serve our communities, so it’s really important at least for me personally to be able to be able to give back to the community.”

As Oklahoman's usually do, surrounding communities stepped up to help Union Valley.

Phillips said Stonewall, Happyland and other nearby fire departments - volunteer and paid - are taking on their calls while they figure out a path forward.

But it's not just been other departments.

“Listen, we’ve had so many people stop by and offer to help and I think that truly is what being an Oklahoman is all about," said Phillips. "So we’re thankful for the support of our community and our neighboring towns, and we’ll get through this, it’ll just take us a little bit of time.”

The volunteer department's funding, Phillips said, comes largely from sales tax dollars. They also rely on donations.

While the path ahead is uncertain, Phillips and her team of fire brothers and sisters know one thing for certain.

“Help our fellow community members and we’ll all continue to live up to the Oklahoma standard," she said.

