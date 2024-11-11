Edison Preparatory JROTC Cadets march to honor veterans

TULSA, Okla — Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps cadets from Tulsa's Edison Preparatory School turned out in force to march in Tulsa's Veterans Day Parade.

We listened to why they want to honor those who served and sacrificed for their country.

"There's so much that we take for granted that most people don't even realize," said Cadet Victor Tovar, "Even just the roads that we drive on, the cars that we drive on those roads, it all stems from you guys and I really appreciate everything that you guys have done for us."

1st Sergeant Raymond Shipps considers training Edison's JROTC cadets an honor. As a veteran himself, he hopes to instill values like perseverance, teamwork, and selfless service.

"I have definitely seen the change of wanting to serve more, said Cadet Mason Thompson, "wanting to be better no matter the situation. Be that inspiration for other people to see."

Thompson also wants people to know that JROTC doesn't automatically put cadets in a pipeline for a military career.

"People might think that it's meant to put us in the military, Army, Navy, Air Force, it's not. It's meant to just motivate people to be better citizens overall whether that's just helping by holding a door for someone. Whether that's going and giving back to the community doing community service hours or is doing something like this for the parade giving back to our veterans."

Many cadets do see JROTC as a stepping stone to entering the reserves or various branches of the military to help pay for college, but they also see it as a place to learn core values much like other students build those skills through team sports.

"This one is a little less physical," said Tovar, "you know we have PT (physical training) on Fridays but it's really just a way of connecting, learning, implementing the things that can actually help you in life," while at the same time showing respect for those who serve in the military.

