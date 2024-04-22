Earth Day events around Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — While many people have spent the whole month or this past weekend marking the occasion, several events are also helping put the "Green" in "Green Country" on Earth Day, April 22.

One of those events happening on Monday is with the Green Country Habitat for Humanity

They're giving Tulsans the chance to get rid of any unwanted household items — but in an environmentally friendly way.

This is all to keep items people were already planning to throw away out of the landfills. The goal is also to help support local families with these items.

The kinds of items GCHFH is looking for include:



Gently used furniture

Working appliances

Home repair materials

This is happening at ReStore locations in Tulsa and Broken Arrow.

Notably, GCHFH said it diverted 3.2 million pounds from local landfills last year through such initiatives at ReStore locations and construction sites.

Another initiative is from UScellular, which encourages people to trade in or recycle their old electronic devices.

The company allows customers to get up to six hundred dollars in credit toward a new device or accessory. That's to prevent old phones from collecting dust in a drawer or ending up in a landfill.

2 News Oklahoma Groups pickup up trash as part of the 2024 Great Tulsa Clean-Up.

There's also the Great Tulsa Clean-Up, which runs all month long.



Groups of friends, coworkers, or neighbors can sign up online to clean up an area of Tulsa. City staff have determined 29 different locations all around the city that groups may choose from for their clean-up project.

Groups will be provided supplies for their clean-up effort.

