Early voting kicks off with long lines in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Long lines stretched to the front door of the Tulsa County Election Board as early voting got underway, with many voters saying they were surprised — and encouraged — by the turnout.

Several voters said even people who don't normally vote are making it a point to cast a ballot this year.

Early voting started Wednesday and runs through Oct. 31. It gives Oklahomans another option if they can't make it to the polls on Election Day.

Patricia Stuart said she waited about an hour to cast her ballot at the Tulsa County Election Board.

"I thought I would give a little bit of time and let all of the 8 o'clock voters come and I would be able to slip in. But I was surprised when I got here at 10 o'clock and it was probably a thousand people in front of me," Stuart said. "It was exciting to see that many people out voting. I kind of got a little choked up. It got to my heart seeing that many people come out. I mean, it's an important vote."

The Tulsa County Communications Team also reported long lines at Tulsa Technology Center in Broken Arrow. Officials said other early voting locations, including Chandler Park and O'Brien Park, have shorter wait times.

Voters can check their early voting and Election Day information through the Oklahoma Voter Portal. Voters should also make sure to bring required identification to the polls.

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This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.