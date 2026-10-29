Beggs Police Department down to one officer in training as the city works to rebuild its force

TULSA, Okla — It’s a story 2 News has been covering ever since the summer, when several officers resigned from the Beggs Police department in July. They cited management concerns.

Local News 'IT'S CAUSE FOR CONCERN': Three Beggs police officers resign TJ Eckert

Flash forward to this month, 2 News spoke with Beggs City Administrator Steven Diamond off-camera.

He confirmed the Attorney General did send some help after the resignations, but has since pulled back. The department currently has one officer who is in training.

He said the city is collaborating with Okmulgee County for help.

2 News reached out to the Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.

He said the sheriff’s office has actually been taking care of all of Beggs’ emergency calls to lend a hand.

Sheriff Rice also said the city was going to disband the Beggs police department, but due to lengthy contract agreements, the city is now working to build its police department back up.

Sheriff Rice continued on to say the city of Beggs asked the Sheriff's Oddice to do a background check on someone they are interested in possibly hiring as a police chief.

Sheriff Rice said his background check came back clean.

While many residents were uneasy about speaking on-camera, they said they have many security concerns.

In fact, people said they were frustrated after hearing someone doing donuts in the road just outside a convenience store, leaving marks all over the road.

They believe people are acting this way since there is no surveillance.

Others said they have been hearing some businesses are worried about safety and are closing early.

Overall, residents said they’re hoping for the best in the future and time will tell what happens.