Eagle's nest puts HWY 75 construction in Jenks on pause

JENKS, Okla. — A multi-million dollar bridge project on Highway 75 in Jenks came to a halt after just a day and a half due to an eagle's nest discovered near the construction site.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation confirmed the project is on pause while they work with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to secure environmental clearance.

The bridge repair project began Jan. 5, reducing Highway 75 to one lane and causing significant traffic backups. That stretched into the next morning, with drivers bracing for months of headaches.

"It's going to be a mess," one driver told 2 News. "It's going to be rough. People are going to have to get up early if they're trying to get to work on time."

However, by the evening of Jan. 6, construction cones were off the road, and all lanes reopened.

TJ Gerlach of ODOT said the initial lane reductions enabled contractors to complete striping work ahead of the planned barrier wall replacement. However, the project is now on pause due to an eagle's nest in close proximity to the work site.

The nest was discovered during a pre-work survey in November, but ODOT didn't realize it overlapped with their required buffer zone until this week, Gerlach said. The overlap affects a portion of the work zone that would be used for traffic control, not the bridge work, he explained.

ODOT is working with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on a resolution, but no timeline has been provided for when construction might resume. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not respond to requests for comment about next steps.

The project is expected to last until approximately November and will update the bridge over Polecat Creek on both northbound and southbound sides of Highway 75.

