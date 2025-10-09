DUTY TO THE POOR: Catholic Charities says Pope’s message reaffirms their mission

TULSA, Okla. — As Pope Leo XIV signed his first teaching document, Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma says it reaffirms its mission.

On Oct. 9, Pope Leo XIV released his first apostolic exhortation titled “I have loved you.”

With 100 pages and nearly 20,000 words, 2 News sat down with Deacon David Hamel, the Chief of Mission Integration at Catholic Charities, to talk about the document.

“He’s encouraging and guiding the faithful,” said Deacon David Hamel.

He says as the Pope encourages the church to prioritize the poor, it aligns with the work they’ve been doing in our community since 1951.

“Our mission statement at Catholic Charities is almost directly tied to this apostolic exhortation,” said Hamel.

The non-profit helps families across 31 counties in Eastern Oklahoma through 15 programs like their dental clinic, workforce development programs, and food market.

“When people come to receive those material things, hopefully, they’re also coming to receive the love of Christ as well,” said Hamel.

As the non-profit continues to follow the principles of the Catholic Church, Deacon Hamel says the exhortation is a call to action and a reminder of who they’re called to serve.

“We may think it’s only those that are materially poor that don’t have enough to eat or a place to live. He also addresses those that are socially poor and spiritually poor and we have to care for them all,” he said.

Catholic Charities serves more than 100,000 people every year, and more than 7,000 people spend their time volunteering with their programs.

