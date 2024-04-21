Duck Dynasty star stops by the Ten District in Jenks

JENKS, Okla. — If you’ve ever watched the show “Duck Dynasty” on A&E, you know who Willie Robertson is.



“Duck Dynasty was a show that they filmed about our family. It’s our entire family and how we run our business of Duck Commander in West Monroe, Louisiana. We ran for 13 seasons maybe, and it was five years of filming, and it was great,” said star Willie Robertson.

He was in Tulsa Friday and stopped by to see the progress on the much-talked-about Ten District in downtown Jenks.

“I think they are doing great with The Ten, and I just love the idea of mixing the old and the new together. I think it’s going to be a great experience for the people of this community,” said Robertson.

According to its website, Ten marks the end of one cycle and the beginning of another.

Visitors to the district are invited to eat, work, stay, learn and just have fun.

Ten District Co-founder Bryan Wilks is a longtime friend of Robertson.

“The thing I’ve learned about Willie is just the amount of resilience that he has and when he walks through downtown Jenks, you can just see that he appreciates that,” said Wilks.

Robertson says a big part of success is his faith.

“Every part of our life, our family, our businesses, everything we’ve done is really attributed to that faith,” said Robertson.

Wilks shares that the Ten District’s concept has been so successful that they are now having to turn business away.

“We are definitely at the point where we are having to turn people away. We used to have to use incentives to get people here, but I think that time has passed. The demand is high, and the supply is relatively low,” said Wilks.

Business continues to boom, including the additions of Motley Market and Cedar & Lily, two new retail concepts, and a new restaurant called Social.

As the Ten continues to build its brand, 2 News asked Robertson about his branding and that famous bandana.

“The trademark scarf, well when we first filmed Duck Dynasty it went back to A&E and we all sat down and they watched it and they said look we love this and we think it’s going to be a hit and work but we can’t tell ya’ll apart and so they said why don’t you pick one thing and stick with it and so it helps us to tell which one is the brother and the dad, so I grabbed the bandana,” said Robertson.

Robertson recently wrote a book called, “Gospeler: Turning Darkness into Light One Conversation at a Time.” It’s available on Amazon.

