Water main break sends water spraying across 41st and Peoria

Posted at 9:50 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 11:21:57-05

TULSA, Okla. — Crews stopped a water main break at 41st and Peoria around 10 a.m. on Jan. 25, but not before water spewed across the intersection for around 20 minutes.

Drivers are cautioned to avoid the area as crews clean up.

Construction at the intersection already limits traffic in the area.

This is a developing story.

