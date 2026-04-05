TULSA, Okla — The Justice for Greenwood non-profit organization has begun a completely new program aimed to help families build and retain wealth - the Legacy Protection Program (LPP).

Damario Solomon-Simmons is the President and Chief Legal Counsel of Justice for Greenwood.

WATCH: 'Dream come true': Justice for Greenwood aims to help community build and maintain wealth:

'Dream come true': Justice for Greenwood aims to help community build and maintain wealth

He said many black and African-American families don’t have a will or any plans in place for after a loved one passes, which could pose an issue when it comes to passing down assets and maintaining wealth.

“Legacy Protection Program provides free legal support to protect homes, land and family assets," he said. "We focus on three things: probate estate planning and nuisance property protection.”

He said there are a few requirements to enroll in the free program.

“You either have to be a survivor of the massacre, obviously we just have one, which we've done, their probates and their estate planning," he said. "Number two, the second area of eligibility is that you have completed the verification program through justice for Greenwood... Number three, you can be a member of one of the 13 surviving churches that survived the massacre and still providing services and support to the Greenwood community today.”

Below is a list of the surviving churches:



Vernon A.M.E. Church

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Morning Star Baptist Church

Metropolitan Baptist Church

Greater Union Baptist Church

Paradise Baptist Church

Wesley Chapel

First Baptist Church North Tulsa

Bethel Seventh Day Adventist

First Church of God in Christ

Christ Temple C.M.E.

Church of the Living God Temple 53

Progressive Baptist Church

FLORES: “How does it make you feel to be able to provide this needed help to individuals who may not otherwise be able to get it?”

SOLOMON-SIMMONS: “For me to have dealt with this personally in our family, and know what it's like, and then as a lawyer over the years, helping families, but they had to pay- to be able to provide this service for free to the survivors and descendants of a massacre, it is a dream come true."

For more information on how to receive help and any questions on eligibility, you can contact Justice for Greenwood at (918) 212-8810.

You can also visit their site here for more information on their other programs.

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