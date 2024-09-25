Don't break the bank | How you can save money at the Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa State Fair brings rides, live music and lots of food, but it can also put a strain on your wallet.

2 News asked the Tulsa State Fair how people on a tight budget can still enjoy the festivities.

If you're reading this before midnight on Sept. 25, you still have time to buy advance tickets at a cheaper rate.

A family four-pack of tickets is $35 ahead of time and $60 at the gate. A single ticket is $9 ahead of time or $15 at the gate.

GETTING TO FAIR

Parking on fairgrounds will run you $20, but you can hitch a free ride from the Shuttles if you park at 3207 S. New Haven Ave.

Here are the times the shuttles are running:



Fridays: 5pm - Midnight

Saturdays: 10am - Midnight

Sundays: 12pm - Midnight

Tulsa also has two bus routes that will get you to the fair — Route 150 and 450.

For more info on getting to and parking at the fair, click here.

FORD FAMILY NIGHT

On opening night, you can get into the fair for only $6 if you visit a Ford dealership beforehand and pick up a coupon.

All rides will be $2 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

MAZZIO'S RIDE-A-THON

On Sept. 30, you can save $10 on a ride wristband by picking up a coupon from a local Mazzio's. A ride pass is normally $45.

The ride wristband doesn't include gate admission or extreme rides.

ARBY'S RIDE-A-THON

On Oct. 2, you can save $10 on a ride wristband by picking up a coupon from a local Arby's. A ride pass is normally $45.

The ride wristband doesn't include gate admission or extreme rides.

FREE EVENTS

Outside of rides and food, there are lots of free events to attend at the fair.

On Sept. 28 and Oct. 5, there will be a free fireworks show that can be seen from across the Midway.

There's also free entertainment almost every day of the fair.

To see who's performing, click here.

