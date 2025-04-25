Dollar Tree to reopen regional distribution center after EF-4 tornado

MARIETTA, Okla. — Almost one year after tornadoes devastated communities in southern Oklahoma, a major economic driver announced it is returning to Marietta.

The April 27, 2024 tornado was responsible for two deaths. According to the National Weather Service it was the first EF-4 tornado in the Sooner state since 2016.

Aside from a heavily damaged town of Marietta, the Dollar Tree, Inc. regional distribution center next to the highway took a direct hit.



The warehouse was also the number one employer in the area, but it has been closed ever since.

As hundreds picked up the pieces around their town, their workplace was expected to pack up and move somewhere else.

"Just like that they lost all of their sales tax revenue overnight," Gov. Kevin Stitt said when he visited the town days later. "And so we do have to kind of figure out and get with their city leadership, and figure out what we need to do from a state level to get them through this gap."

362 days later, the corporation announced it will reopen all one million square feet in Marietta to service more than 700 stores in the region.

The company admits it fished around the region for a potential move, but CEO Michael Creedon said in a corporate news release the town's central location and established roots were worth staying put.

"The facility and the surrounding community are a critical component of our national distribution network," Creedon was quoted as saying in the release. "The brand-new facility will enhance our operational efficiency and strengthen our ability to meet growing customer demand across the region.

The town mayor called the move "uplifting", while Gov. Kevin Stitt said quote, "The reinvestment in the community is a testament to the importance of building strong local relationships and furthers our reputation as a business-friendly state."

The CEO added all former employees will be contacted and invited to reapply when the building nears completion in 2027.

