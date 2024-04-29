Oklahoma Strong: NWS confirms EF4 tornado in Marietta

TULSA, Okla. — The sobering reality of the damage caused by an outbreak of storms over the weekend is coming to light as crews continue surveying affected areas.

Here, we have the latest information from surveyors and officials on the extent of the damage, as well as ways to help the victims of this deadly outbreak.

The Storms:

The National Weather Service said surveying will continue into at least Tuesday, but so far, 25 tornadoes are confirmed.

The NWS said an EF4 tornado hit Marietta — the first tornado to produce EF4 damage in Oklahoma since May 9, 2016.

The Nov. 4, 2022 tornado that hit McCurtain County was rated and EF4 because of damage in Texas, but no EF4 damage happened in Oklahoma.

The Aftermath

Governor Kevin Stitt issued a State of Emergency for 12 counties on April 28.



Carter

Cotton

Garfield

Hughes

Kay

Lincoln

Love

Murray

Okfuskee

Oklahoma

Payne

Pontotoc

Gov. Stitt declares state of emergency in 12 counties

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed four deaths from the outbreak. Two people died in Holdenville. One person died on I-35 near Marietta and one person died in Sulphur.

Over 100 injuries were reported to area hospitals.

HELP AND RESOURCES

The American Red Cross opened two shelters 24/7 for as long as needed.



Crossway First Baptist Church: 2108 W. Broadway Ave. in Sulphur

Christ Community Church Ardmore: 2620 Mount Washington Road in Ardmore

Oklahoma Southern Baptist Disaster Relief has chainsaw teams in Sulphur and Morris. They also have a mass feeding kitchen in Sulphur providing meals. Critical Incident Stress Management trained chaplains are available for affected residents and first responders.

Volunteers who wish to help with cleanup in Sulphur can check in at the Murray County Expo Center at 730 Cambridge Drive in Sulphur.

Click here to donate to the victims.

The Oklahoma Department of asks residents to report damage here.

Anyone seeking non-emergency disaster or health and human service information, call 211.

ROAD CLOSURES

Oklahoma Department of Transportation report the following highways, interstates, or turnpikes are impacted by recent storms or flooding as of April 29 at 2:30 pm.

Cherokee County: All lanes of east and westbound SH-80 are closed west of Hulbert due to high water.

Hughes County: All lanes of north and southbound SH-48 are closed between SH-9E and US-270, near Holdenville, due to severe weather clean-up.

Murray County:



All lanes of east and westbound SH-7 are closed between Woodruff Rd. and US-177 in Sulphur due to severe weather clean-up.

All lanes of north and southbound US-177 are closed between Lawton Ave. and Denney Rd. in Sulphur due to severe weather clean-up

Pittsburg County:

All lanes of east and westbound SH-31 are closed between Friendship Rd. and Haywood Rd. due to high water

All lanes of east and westbound SH-63 are closed between Crawley Rd. and Hopper Rd. due to high water

Pittsburg County Emergency Management reports the following roads are closed or should be avoided due to high water or flooding conditions:

U.S. 69 Business between Oklahoma 113 and McAlester city limits

U.S. 270 (Indian Nation Turnpike)

Johnston County Emergency Management reports the following additional roads are closed:

Egypt Road and Sandy Creek Road are closed at their respective bridges.

Greasy Bend and Rock Road from the Highway to Bellwood are closed.

Tishomingo: Flooded streets near or around Pennington Park are closed: Ray Branum Rd; W 12th St at S Kemp St; W Hamilton St; S Mickle St; and Parkway Rd.

