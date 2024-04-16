Dog euthanized hours before Okmulgee owner came to get it

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A dog's euthanization at the Okmulgee Animal Shelter is sparking outrage on social media.

2 News was there on April 12 when the Okmulgee County Humane Society told a young man his dog died earlier that day.

The City of Okmulgee requires a 72-hour minimum hold of animals in the shelter. That means an animal must go through the full 72 hours at the shelter before euthanization is considered.

In this incident, records show the dog just hit the 72-hour mark when it was taken to be euthanized, according to the Okmulgee Police Department.



2 News talked with Okmulgee Police Chief Danny Owen about the dog's passing.

"The outcome of this, I don’t think it was desired by anyone," Owen said. "Obviously, the pet owner, the animal control officer, and I, myself included, you know. I’m a pet owner. You know, I think everyone has a soft spot for animals, and we want to try to give them the best chance we can with the system we have."

Owen said he spoke with both staff at the humane society and the animal control officer on April 15.

The humane society is currently located inside the Okmulgee Animal Shelter. However, city ordinances limit the amount the organization can contribute to the shelter.

This is something Owen said he was going to look into to address some of the humane society's concerns.

"We look forward to at least working with them. Maybe making things a little bit better, maybe working through some things where maybe we can have a little more leeway. A lot of things are set by ordinances, rules, stuff like that. But I think in some cases we can be flexible," said Owen.

One of the things he looks to address is when euthanizations occur. He hopes to implement a multi-signature system that will allow for more voices to be involved before a dog is put down.

The Okmulgee County Humane Society sent a statement to 2 News about the incident and some things for the future.

Regarding the tragedy Friday:

While our staff attempted multiple calls to Dispatch and to the receiving veterinary clinic who contracts with the City of Okmulgee, contact to reach the City of Okmulgee Animal Control Officer — who ultimately can make the call — was unsuccessful. We did all that we could to prevent this gentleman’s dog from euthanasia and do believe there was enough time to have successfully intervened — should contact have been made. As a no-kill humane society, OCHS expresses our heartfelt condolences to the dog owner and while one dog cannot replace another, we wish to offer him an adoptable of his choice when he feels he is ready.



Regarding the future of OCHS and City of Okmulgee:

With the new adoption center planned for Okmulgee County Humane Society, the organization aims to continue pulling dogs and cats at risk for euthanasia from the City of Okmulgee Animal Shelter, as well as those in need in the county. We are hopeful that the recent report presented to leadership showing the elevated level of animal welfare and adoptions occurring within other Oklahoma city shelters may encourage a change in policy, including offering adoptions to the public and posting intakes to make owners aware. There is a great need and while a small and mighty no-kill humane society, there is more need than OCHS can endure alone.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

