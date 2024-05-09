District court finds Oklahoma inmate incompetent to be executed

TULSA, Okla. — A convicted murderer on Oklahoma's Death Row is incompetent for execution.

Wade Lay was sentenced to death for the 2004 shooting death of security guard Kenneth Anderson during an attempted bank robbery in Tulsa. In 2021, a judge granted a stay of execution for a competency hearing.

In a decision on May 9, the court found he was incompetent for execution. Court records show a doctor examined Lay in 2011 and was unsealed in 2021. The findings diagnosed Lay with schizophrenia and paranoid type.

A recent examination found that Lay does not have 'a rational understanding as to the reason for his execution, i.e. that he was convicted of murder.'

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

