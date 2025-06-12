'Disgusting, scary': Glenpool neighborhood frustrated with garbage at home

GLENPOOL, Okla. — Taylor's Pond is a quiet neighborhood off 151st near Highway 75. One house is causing quite a stir with neighbors.

"The smell is horrendous, and the kids don't even like to ride their bikes down the street," one neighbor said.

The house is littered with trash across the driveway and yard, with the smell deterring people from walking by it. A viewer reached out to our Problem Solvers line, saying it's an issue that's only gotten worse. Multiple neighbors agreed to talk with us anonymously.

"There was a dumpster for a while," another neighbor said. "Then all of a sudden, the dumpster was gone, and just a pile of trash in the driveway."

We talked with the homeowner, who didn't want to give her name. She says she paid for the dumpster and filled it up. But the company came, dumped the trash in the driveway and took the dumpster away.

"I already paid almost $500 for the dumpster in the first place," the homeowner said. "So, they should've taken that as well. All of it was in the dumpster, and they dumped it out."

2 News called the dumpster company. They tell me the homeowner never paid for the dumpster, which they had in their driveway since March 26. That's why they hauled it away and dumped the trash.

Another concern for neighbors? A large police presence one day in May. One resident shared pictures of officers with guns drawn, pointed at the house.

"There were like three cars lined up on that road, lights on, unmarked, and then several more right outside the house," a neighbor said. "I asked around, and our neighbors didn't really know what was going on either."

A safety concern, and an eyesore, something neighbors and the homeowner want fixed.

"It's disgusting and scary, and you have no idea what it is, or what's going on," one neighbor said.

Another neighbor added, "It'd be nice if it was all cleaned up, and whoever is causing all the trouble would be gone."

The homeowner said, "It's a pretty decent neighborhood, but yeah, it makes me look bad because that trash is there. We're just going to have to get it all cleaned up ourselves."

The house does have a new dumpster in the driveway. The homeowner tells us they'll fill it up and clean off the driveway.

