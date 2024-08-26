'Devastating and costly' vandalism closes 3 Sapulpa parks

SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa police have a man in jail accused of defacing not one but three parks with a slew of vulgar spray-painted messages over the weekend.

The department said Aug. 26 19-year-old Brandon Michael Arnold confessed to the crime and is now in Creek County Jail awaiting charges.

The Sapulpa Parks & Recreation Department now has to figure out when it can reopen for families to enjoy again.

Three different parks were struck with similar obscene messages and hate symbols: Davis Park, Heritage Park, and Liberty Park.

"We went to fight against things like this," said Donald Willis, a veteran and frequent visitor to Davis Park. " And to have this portrayed in our neighborhoods before our kids and even before our young kids, I think it's awful and it's very unamerican."



Parks and rec director Carson Lynch told 2 News he spent the entire weekend trying to clean up the worst of it. His department might have to spend taxpayer dollars too, he said.

"We're still getting quotes," Lynch said. "But it's going to be well over $10K, closer to $20,000."

In the meantime, all three parks' playgrounds are closed. Lynch said he's never faced a vandal problem this widespread and it'll take some serious time for repairs.

Park visitors said they demand simple answers and simple consequences.

"Let them take him to spend a little time in jail, see what that does," Charles Springs said.

"(With them) doing mess like this, my feelings are they need to go to jail," Willis said.

