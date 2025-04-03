TULSA, Okla — The death toll has officially climbed to over 3,000 after a deadly earthquake swept Myanmar and surrounding areas.

Olivia Landrum said her daughter was in Thailand during the quake and actually experienced a 4.9 magnitude quake at her apartment.

“She felt the building was shaking, and instantly she thinks it was an earthquake," she said. “They're very close to each other, so I think that the apartment complex where she lives trained them well.”

However, Landrum isn't the only person who's worried about loved ones abroad.

According to the NY Times, between seven and nine thousand individuals with origins in Myanmar live in Tulsa.

Local Facebook groups have been joining to update people on how they can help.

Landrum said she's so grateful her daughter is safe and nothing happened to her or her friends- physically.

“I know she's affected, and she won't ever forget this,” she said. “I thank God every day that she's safe, and I pray for all the victims, because it's hard times for them and the community. I feel like they need as much as we can provide.”

RISING DEATH TOLL: Oklahomans affected by earthquakes in Myanmar and Thailand

For those interested in helping those who have been affected by the earthquakes, organizations listed below are taking donations:



Landrum does feel bad she can't be closer to her daughter, but she's hopeful.

“I'm not next door to her to be there in moments like this, so I feel sad," she said. "But also I trust God that He will take care of her.”

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

