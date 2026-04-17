DEADLY CHASE: Man crashes, dies during police pursuit in Bixby

BIXBY, Okla. — One man is dead following an early morning pursuit through Bixby and into Broken Arrow.

A Bixby police officer tried to pull a driver over near Memorial and East 111th Street South around 2 a.m. The driver did not pull over and began driving off, reaching speeds of around 90 miles per hour.

Officers from Broken Arrow joined in as the chase reached into their jurisdiction. The suspect's car became airborne and crashed into a creek near East Florence Avenue. Officers were unable to reach the driver and called the fire department for help.

Crews with the Broken Arrow Fire Department pulled the man from the wreckage, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified the driver, but his name will not be released until his family is notified. The crash remains under investigation.

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