Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

DEADLINE: Do you have what you need to get a Real ID by May 7?

Oklahoma Real ID
Posted

TULSA, Okla. — The deadline to get a Real ID is just a little over a month away.

Starting May 7, you'll need that ID to board domestic flights and get access to certain federal facilities.

It's part of a nationwide initiative to enhance security by ensuring a consistent level of protection across the country. To get a Real ID, you can visit any DMV.

Make sure you bring:

  • Proof of ID — birth certificate or passport
  • Proof of Social Security number — a work W2 or Social Security card
  • Proof of Oklahoma residency — a utility bill or a lease agreement

Service Oklahoma is launching Real ID Mondays and Wednesdays.
On those days, you can get a Read ID after regular hours. It's by appointment only from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US