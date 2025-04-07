DEADLINE: Do you have what you need to get a Real ID by May 7?

TULSA, Okla. — The deadline to get a Real ID is just a little over a month away.

Starting May 7, you'll need that ID to board domestic flights and get access to certain federal facilities.

It's part of a nationwide initiative to enhance security by ensuring a consistent level of protection across the country. To get a Real ID, you can visit any DMV.

Make sure you bring:



Proof of ID — birth certificate or passport

Proof of Social Security number — a work W2 or Social Security card

Proof of Oklahoma residency — a utility bill or a lease agreement

Service Oklahoma is launching Real ID Mondays and Wednesdays.

On those days, you can get a Read ID after regular hours. It's by appointment only from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

To schedule an appointment, click here.

