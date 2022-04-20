David Ware trial continues into Wednesday

TULSA, Okla. — Jurors in the David Ware trial are set to see more video evidence of moments leading up to the shooting that killed one Tulsa police officer and injured another.

Ware is accused of killing Sgt. Craig Johnson and critically injuring Officer Aurash Zarkeshan.

The jury heard from five witnesses on Tuesday. Most of them so far have been detectives who were responsible for finding Ware after the shooting and investigating the scene.

The second witness to testify on Tuesday was Sgt. Ben Elliot. He was a major crime unit investigator who went to the hospital and photographed what he called a "chaotic scene" there.

Elliot is also the officer who reviewed the dash camera video of the shooting and told a homicide detective that Ware stood over Sgt. Johnson and shot him three times.

On cross-examination, Ware's attorney Kevin Adams pressed Elliot on this claim saying it wasn't what the video showed.

Jurors got to see that dash camera video from Officer Zarkeshan's car themselves. While there's not much you can hear in the video, the jury saw a wide view of the shooting as it unfolded back in 2020.

Other evidence was shown such as dozens of photos showing evidence like shell casings and the crime scene.

Court resumes again on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --