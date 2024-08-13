CUTS 4 KIDS: Green Country students get free haircuts ahead of school

TULSA, Okla. — Students attending Tulsa area schools got free haircuts so they can go to school looking and feeling good.

College students studying cosmetology at Clary Sage showed out to give back to their community.

Director of Education at Clary Sage Michelle Wamego said providing needed resources to students is part of the college's mission.

"Part of our values here is changing lives, and this is one way our students get to experience that kind of impact that they make in someone else's life," she said.

Samantha Cooper is a mother to 9-year-old Allen, who may look a bit familiar.

"Some of us can't get haircuts before school," said Cooper. "Some of the people are going through a little bit of a pinch."

Endevor Hammond has been coming to Clary Sage College before school for the past three years to get her haircut.

"Clary Sage is just helping a lot of kids and parents because prices are just going up so much right now," she said.

She said that haircuts are so expensive at other places.

"I'm just very appreciative of what they're doing for all of us," said Cooper.

And she's not alone.

Endevor and her mother agree that many families barely have money to buy other things, like shoes and clothes, that are also needed for school.

"Clary Sage just helps so much," said Endevor.

Other organizations, such as the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma and GRANT Mental Health, were available to provide families with other resources to help students physically and mentally.

For families looking to get a free haircut for their student at Clary Sage, stylists will be available Aug. 14 until 8 pm.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

