CUSHING IN CRISIS: Local Rotary Club gathers donations after water plant issues

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs Rotary Club is gathering donations to take to Cushing after an issue with the water treatment plant closed operations.

The City of Cushing announced that the basement of the facility flooded causing damage to the motors that are utilized in the distribution system.

This has shut down the plant limiting the city's water to what was left. The city said the water levels are now critical and all residents and businesses must conserve.

This led to donations from local organizations.

"We’re thankful that we have the opportunity to be helping another city because we can easily have something happen in Sand Springs or Tulsa where we need another city to help us so we’re blessed to have the neighbors we have," said Sand Springs Rotary Club President Danny Hancock.

It was a call from Cushing's Rotary Club that launched the effort.

"Knowing that water is a finite resource for us right now is a little bit overwhelming when you actually stop and think about it," said Cushing Rotary Club Secretary Allie Prater.

The need for water is now dire. It's been even more of an issue due to the Oklahoma heat.

"It’s 102 degrees outside. School got postponed for a week because of water," said Prater. "Normally on days like this, they are out at the splash pad or out playing in sprinklers and those are things they can’t do right now."

It's not just Sand Springs Rotary, clubs from around the state are jumping to help.

"Ponca City was immediately we’re going to do everything we can to make sure how you guys have water let us know how we can help. Sand Springs Rotary has committed $250 to it and it’s just amazing how ready everyone was to help with this and is to help with this," said Prater.

The city said it's made great headway on repairs but it's telling people it will be a while before everything is back to normal.

That's why the Sand Springs Rotary isn't just planning one shipment.

So, the Sand Springs club is gathering water.

"We meet on Friday at 12, noon at Broadway Baptist in Sand Springs and we’ll be asking our members to go ahead and bring a donation and what we’ll do is schedule another pallet of water to be delivered next week," said Hancock.



If you would like to donate you can contact any of the Sand Springs Rotary Club members here.

