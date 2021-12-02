Curbside recycling to restart in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Curbside recycling is coming back to Tulsa, the city announced Thursday.
A fire at the city's primary recycling plant shut down regular operations in April.
Beginning Jan. 31, curbside customers will have to be sure their trash is in their gray cart and recycling in their blue cart at 5 a.m. on their pickup day.
Refuse and recycling will be collected separately starting that day.
The city says Tulsa Recycle & Transfer installed a new system following the fire that was caused by a lithium-ion battery.
Customers can check out what they can and can't recycle here.
All batteries should be recycled through the M.e.t. and specialized battery operators/stores.
