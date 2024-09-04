'CRY BABY CRY': Riverview neighborhood shares thoughts on possible new neighbor

TULSA, Okla. — The Riverview Neighborhood Association is reacting to the new "Cry Baby Cry" sculpture coming next door.

2 News previously covered local artists who shared their thoughts on the City of Tulsa selecting a sculpture from out of state.

It was going to the neighborhood to get their reactions.



"We wanted to see something that invited people into the neighborhood to stick around and visit for a minute," said Chris McCabe, president of the Riverview Neighborhood Association.

"Not just to have a basically a place to come take a selfie you get off the highway take a selfie and then zoom out of here."

He said the neighborhood's history should draw them in, not a 21-foot crying baby statue.

The statue was selected by a panel of nine people. One of those members represented the neighborhood. Eight out of the nine voted for Ken Kelleher's design. The one that voted against was representing the neighbors.



Mccabe has been fighting for his neighborhood, advocating against any monument planned for the area.

"Well, you know we had made that request that there would be no roadside monument on that hill and then as we went through the process and kind of the city insisted," said McCabe.

All 11 of the Riverview Neighborhood Association's board members signed the letter asking to stop a monument from being placed on Crybaby Hill back in February.

However, the city moved forward with its plans.



Neighbors attended meetings with the city trying to input feedback including McCabe. 2 News also spoke with him back in December.

"I don’t even think that would be the neighborhood's preference like a big grand development like what has been put forth in the past," McCabe said.

He said the city wants the input of the neighborhood on the final design.

"The actual final place will be on the hill, maybe some of the lighting for the statue maybe even a little bit of what the statue will be wearing, " McCabe said.

2 News reached out to the city this time with specific questions.

The city sent the following statements:

As the official Capital of Route 66, the City of Tulsa is excited to be home to America's next great Route 66 Roadside Attraction, and we look forward to the Route 66 Centennial in 2026.



What was shared last week represents the selected artist's conceptual ideas for the project. We respect the opinions of the neighbors, our artist community, and everyday Tulsans who have shared their thoughts after this announcement, and we’re confident the artist will take their input into consideration as a final design is developed.



The City of Tulsa has a purchasing process designed to ensure fair bidding in all City contracts, including public art. This process is designed to evaluate bidders in several areas but does not currently include criteria regarding where the bidder lives. Its focus is on things like capability of applicants to deliver on time and within budget, experience with similar projects, and with meeting the desired deliverables.



In 2016, Tulsa voters approved $2.25 million through Vision Tulsa to support local artists. Through the Vision Arts program, multiple rounds of Vision Arts grants have been distributed to local artists helping support local nonprofit art organizations in creating economic development opportunities in Tulsa.



Most recently, 10 different local artists were selected to beautify the Zink Lake Overlook just south of the Cry Baby Hill location with multiple murals. We’re proud of the work our local skilled artists have done at this site and at many others across Tulsa. We look forward to continuing these partnerships in the future.

"It’s important not to gloss over and move on, but give the city a chance to explain why they did it and let them hear from the neighbors that might be against it," said McCabe.

The Riverview Neighborhood Association is hosting a meeting on September 10. McCabe said city leaders will be there to talk with neighbors about their concerns.

