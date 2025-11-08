TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa voters approved the "Improve Our Tulsa" package last August, and now one North Tulsa neighborhood is seeing the benefits firsthand.

The Crutchfield neighborhood received $1 million dedicated entirely to community-driven improvements, meaning residents get to help decide how to transform their area.

WATCH: Crutchfield neighborhood to receive $1 million for community improvements

Crutchfield neighborhood to receive $1 million for community improvements

David Bertrand, who lives in the neighborhood, understands the importance of community appearance. 2 News found him clearing brush and cleaning up branches, doing his part to enhance the area's beauty.

"The people moved out and just left it a total mess. I do work for my friend's mother. Her husband died of COVID years ago, and so I'm like a family friend," Bertrand said. "She makes me food."

KJRH

Bertrand knows how appearance impacts a community's appeal.

"The outside curb areas should always look nice and appealing to people and the public. If your house doesn't look appealing and you ain't got the curb right, it ain't going to be appealing. People are looking for appealing when they buy a house or when they come into a neighborhood and they don't want to see a neighborhood that's stricken," Bertrand said.

The funding comes from last August's "Improve Our Tulsa" package, which allocated $15 million total for 12 neighborhoods citywide.

Potential projects include trees, flowers and landscaping, which several residents say they would like to see more of in their neighborhood.

"Definitely some flowers. Make it more you know, homey," said Sissy Armstrong, who lives in the neighborhood.

Bertrand agrees that landscaping would make the area "more productive and more beautiful and more presentable for people to come in and more inviting."

But beautification isn't the only priority. Michael Barrett, another neighborhood resident, wants better lighting.

"The parks aren't too bad but we definitely need street lights. It's a really dark neighborhood. It really is and it's hard to get around," Barrett said.

The city is hosting two November workshops for neighbors to share their ideas:

Workshop 1

When: Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Harvard Ave.

Workshop 2

When: Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 6-8 p.m.

Where: Rudisill Regional Library, 1520 N. Harvard Ave.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

