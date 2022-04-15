Crossover Community Impact Center breaks ground for new facility

TULSA, Okla. — A non-profit focused on restoring the North Tulsa area is breaking ground on a brand-new crossover community impact center.

People with Crossover Preparatory Academy tell me they are excited to move into their new space.

“I want to become a petroleum engineer, off the pure fact that they make a lot of money, and it requires a lot of math and I feel like I’m really good at math,” Tau'veaz Briggs said.

Big things are on the horizon for Tau'veaz Briggs.

He's a freshman at crossover preparatory academy.

The academy is one of the programs of crossover community impact, a non-profit through crossover church.

The ministry aims to restore the Hawthorne neighborhood by developing the economy, boosting employment and housing, and improving health and education outcomes.

“When we say restoring our community, what we mean is seeing North Tulsa become a community of healthy individuals, faithful families, peaceful families, and thriving institutions,” Philip Abode, executive director, Crossover Preparatory Academy said.

It's a school for boys in seventh through eleventh grade.

Their motto said they aim to develop educated, godly young men who love North Tulsa.

People with the academy said the key to a thriving future for those neighborhoods lies with the kids.

“Our hope is to develop a pipeline of leaders in North Tulsa because what happens in a lot of under-resourced communities is the folks that grew up here, were raised here, go off to get a great education, but never come back,” Abode said.

Taking young dreamers...

"When I grow up, I want to become a lawyer because I like English like a lot,” Josiah Hammond said.

and turn them into future leaders by equipping them with the tools that will help them be successful.

"We wanted to bring the advantages that a private school has to offer kids in our community that's not dependent on their parents' ability to afford it."

This year, they launched the first girls' school for sixth graders and they continue growing. Today, they broke ground on a brand-new facility with multi-purpose use.

“The idea is that Crossover Community Initiative will use it not only for the school but for community sports, crossover bible church will have a home there, there will be after school tutoring, eventually a mixed-use development in phase two," Kelly Stocksen said.

People with the crossover prep said they're not only developing leaders. Their hope is that these leaders go on to do greater things for North Tulsa.

“Oil is a big part of Oklahoma and we’re in Oklahoma, so I feel like once I get myself situated, you know, do what I got to do, I can come back and put money into the schools," Briggs said.

