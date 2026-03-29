TULSA, Okla — 2 News received an email from a concerned crossing guard asking for help spreading awareness on safety issues she has experienced while on the job.

She said drivers are going above the school zone speed limits and even swerving around crossing guards while they’re guiding children down the street.

WATCH: Crossing guard pushing for safer environment in school zones:

Crossing guard pushing for safer environment in school zones

The full email reads as such:

To the Mayor, Governor, City Officials, Law Enforcement, and News Media,



I am writing to report a serious and ongoing safety concern involving school crossing guards in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Every day, crossing guards are placed in dangerous situations due to excessive speeding, drivers ignoring stop signs, and vehicles refusing to slow down in school zones where children and parents are present.



This is not just a concern, this is already happening.



On June 12, 2025, around 8:25 a.m., an 85-year-old school crossing guard was hit by a pickup truck near 2500 E. Pine Street in North Tulsa while he was in the crosswalk wearing reflective gear and holding a stop sign. According to reports, the victim had to be taken to the hospital for surgery. This incident alone should have been enough to bring immediate attention to the danger crossing guards face every day.



Despite this, crossing guards are still dealing with drivers speeding through school zones, failing to stop, and putting lives at risk. Many of us feel like we have no protection and no one speaking up for our safety, even though we are responsible for protecting the children.



I also have video footage showing vehicles speeding and ignoring crossing guards while children are present. This footage can be provided as evidence if needed.



We are asking for immediate action before another crossing guard, child, or parent is seriously injured or killed.



We request the following:



• Increased police presence in school zones

• Strict enforcement of speeding and traffic laws

• More protection and authority for crossing guards

• Public awareness about school zone safety

• Stronger penalties for drivers who ignore crossing guards



Crossing guards should not have to risk their lives to protect children.



We are asking the City of Tulsa, the State of Oklahoma, law enforcement, and the news media to stand up for crossing guards and help make school zones safe.



Sincerely,

Concerned Crossing Guard



She sent 2 News this video, showcasing what she said are speeding drivers in front of Marshall Elementary School:

Video sent to 2 News: Speeding drivers in front of Marshall Elementary School

The crossing guard said she prefers to remain anonymous, but still wants to speak up on the issue.

“The only thing we can have is our uniform and the stop paddle," she said. “It's just like we just left out for the wolves and to defend ourselves and the parents and kids.”

FLORES: “What is it that you want to see happen to make sure crossing guards are more protected?”

ANONYMOUS: “I want to see something being done, like a harder fine or something for the drivers that's speeding," she said. “At least we need a whistle or like the horn thing that we can talk in and let them know. Or police. We need police out there.”

She said she’s seen dangerous driving at zones around schools like Marshall Elementary, Elliot Elementary, and Springdale Elementary.

She said it’s led to consequences, like June 12th of last year, when an 80-year-old crossing guard was struck by a truck near Springdale Elementary on East Pine Street.

2 News was at the scene and confirmed the crossing guard had been struck.

“I know it was the same situation," she said. "He was in the middle of the road with a stop pedal crossing over someone, and the driver just ran straight through him.”

2 News has placed an open records request to the Tulsa Police Department to find out more about the case of the crossing guard hit last year.

We will keep you updated on what else we find out.

“It's very dangerous," said the anonymous crossing guard. "I'm not just standing up for myself. I'm standing up for the rest of the crossing guards. I'm standing up for the parents and the children that we are crossing over."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

