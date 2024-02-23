Crisis centers seeing call increase after Owasso student death

TULSA, Okla. — 2 News is learning Nex Benedict's death is causing an increase in crisis calls. Here in Tulsa, Family and Children's Services staff at COPES say calling is encouraged for those dealing with mental and behavioral health situations.

As a free, 24-7, 365-day call center, COPES helps people of any age dealing with mental and behavioral health situations.

COPES Associate Chief Program Officer Amanda Bradley pointed out that the need is there, especially with children.

"I can tell you from comparing last year's time frame to this year's time frame, we've seen a 19 percent increase for calls regarding children in crisis," Bradley said.

Bradley says calls ranging from children dealing with anxiety and depression are most prominent.

Staff says live operators will walk through the process with callers, find out what's contributing to the call, and find steps to care.

After the situation with Nex Benedict's death in Owasso,

Rainbow Youth Project - a nonprofit promoting the health, safety, and wellness of 2SLGBTQ+ youth says their crisis calls spiked.

In a Facebook post, staff say they typically handle an average of 87 calls a week from Oklahoma. Since their post on Feb. 20, they said within the past 72 hours, they received over 237 crisis calls.

With 45 people employed in the call center at COPES and able to drive anywhere in Tulsa County to meet with children or adults, Bradley says it's encouraged to call and get help.

"I think it's okay that everyone experiences it differently and to be willing to have a conversation," Bradley said.

The COPES crisis call center hotline is 918-744-4800.

