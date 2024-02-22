Crime Stoppers new program honors first responders, Harrison Moseby named first 'hero'

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Crime Stoppers is rolling out a new program ‘Hero of the Day,’ to celebrate the dedication first responders give back to the community. Firefighter Harrison Moseby was the first to receive the honor.

Karen Gilbert, Tulsa Crime Stoppers Executive Director, said the idea for an award like this is to thank and give back to first responders who dedicate their lives to protecting the community. Harrison’s wife Mallory and his parents accepted the award on his behalf.

Coming from a long line of firefighters, Harrison knew and lived the firefighter way – serving the people around him in or out of uniform. Harrison’s father Jim said it took him aback to get the call about receiving this award for his son.

“I feel like Harrison did a great job off duty trying to help others through their situations as he was going through his own,” said Harrison’s father, Jim Moseby.

In an almost two year battle, Harrison valiantly fought sarcoma, with the community rallying behind his journey. His faith and love for family always top of mind.

Tulsan’s raised funds for his medical expenses, and supported his family in any way they could. Mallory said in an earlier interview with 2 News that he was never angry with God for making him sicker.

Harrison receives the inaugural ‘Hero of the Day’ title, but Tulsa Crime Stoppers in connection with other area partners looks to make this a monthly recognition for those who lay their life on the line day in and day out.

Jim, who is a Tulsa firefighter, said to have his son pave the way for this recognition is a blessing.

“It is an honor to have the public look at us in that way, enough to nominate someone for such an award,” Jim said. “We enjoy our jobs, and we look forward to getting the calls, and helping people when we need to do that.”

While Harrison may have been named the ‘Hero of the Day,’ Mallory said it brings her joy to know that the this award will keep her husband’s story and name alive tomorrow.

‘Its emotional for me to hear other people talk about him,” said Mallory. “Just the impact that he’s had on other people’s lives, not just myself, but hearing her talk about him it just made me so happy.”

In addition to Jim, Harrison’s grandfather and brother both wear the uniform, as do his father and brother-in-law.

“Our family is so honored to be a part of that, and that Harrison was thought of enough to get that award, it means a lot to our family,” said Jim. “We love to hear that Harrison had an impact on others, the stories we hear, the more we have of that just really blesses us and our family.”

To nominate another local hero, visit the Tulsa Crime Stoppers website and fill out the form. Heroes will be announced at their monthly board meetings.

