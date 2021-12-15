Creeks County Grants Tulsa Girls Home Variance

TULSA, Okla. — A big win for Tulsa Girls Home today.

The Creek County Commission and planning Board voted 5 and 0 to approve a motion that grants them the variance they had applied for.

“I am feeling just overjoyed by the people who have wrapped their arms around us,” Brittany Stokes, President and Founder of Tulsa Girls Home said.

The variance enables them to open up the therapeutic home in Sapulpa.

The home is for girls ages 14 to 18 in the foster care system.

“That’s exactly what this is…the Tulsa Girls Home is a Community Home,” Kendall Ellsworth, supporter of Tulsa Girls Home.

Before the board made their final vote, they heard directly from the public. Among the speakers was one girl who was formerly in foster care. She shared her personal testimony and asked the board to approve the variance.

“I’m so excited that Project Orphans is opening up Tulsa Girls Home. I know it will impact many girls who feel like they don’t have a purpose,” Miracle stokes, said.

Several neighbors in the area voiced their opposition. Many filed complaints to the board ahead of the meeting. Others spoke up Tuesday night saying the home would bring noise to the area.

“I think that opening a group concept for foster kids is a great concept, but this is the wrong location,” Jerry McBright said.

Although people with Tulsa Girls Home got the outcome they were fighting for. They say there's still a lot of work to do.

“I also know, we have a lot of work to do, in our community in changing hearts and showing people that just because a kid is in foster care does not mean they are broken or troubled youth,” Stokes said.

Stokes said they are scheduled to close on the home on the 20th.

She said they are hoping to get the girls moved in during February or March.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --