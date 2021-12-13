Tulsa Girls' Home gets $275k donation from Transformation Church

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Girls' Home is one step closer to treating its eight foster teens to a new home thanks to a donation from Transformation Church on Sunday.
Pastor Michael Todd announced the $275,000 donation effort during Transformation's service on Sunday.
The money will go toward the home that the Girls' Home is setting up in Sapulpa.
MORE >>> Tulsa Girls Home is asking for a variance to open home for girls
According to the Girls' Home's Facebook page, they'll also be sending their girls and staff to Disney World.
