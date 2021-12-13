Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa Girls' Home gets $275k donation from Transformation Church

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 2:25 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-13 15:25:38-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Girls' Home is one step closer to treating its eight foster teens to a new home thanks to a donation from Transformation Church on Sunday.

Pastor Michael Todd announced the $275,000 donation effort during Transformation's service on Sunday.

The money will go toward the home that the Girls' Home is setting up in Sapulpa.

MORE >>> Tulsa Girls Home is asking for a variance to open home for girls

According to the Girls' Home's Facebook page, they'll also be sending their girls and staff to Disney World.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7