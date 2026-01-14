Coweta Fire Department finally getting new $10 million station after mold forces crew into mobile home

COWETA, Okla. — After nearly 25 years, the Coweta Fire Department is finally getting a new home with a $10 million fire station being built across the street from Coweta High School.

The new facility comes as a relief to firefighters who have been forced to live in a mobile home behind their current station due to dangerous mold contamination in their living quarters. The crew has been dealing with these substandard conditions for quite some time now.

"Truthfully it just unreal. Like, is it really happening," said Brian Woodward, Coweta Fire Chief.

Woodward expressed his disbelief at the project finally moving forward after years of setbacks.

"I even brought it up in the council meeting, what can happen to stop this again because we've been stopped so many times. So the council is supportive, city manager is supportive, citizens, we're all supportive. Everybody and all, the cards came to the table and it happened," Woodward said.

The current cramped conditions have created operational challenges for the department. When supervisors are working in the area, they can only use the phone one at a time because everyone is positioned so close together.

The fire department isn't the only public safety agency getting an upgrade. The Coweta Police Department is also receiving a new $7 million facility that will be located near the Walmart on Highway 51.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

