Cowboys help wrangle escaped cows from 2022 wreck

BERRYHILL, Okla. — Last week, 2 News told you about two cows on the loose two years after a wreck in Berryhill.
Udderly Wild: Cows from 2022 crash are still roaming on Berryhill woman's yard
The two cows, while friendly, were tearing up yards in the neighborhood. After a long back and forth trying to get the cows secured and relocated by officials, homeowner Brenda Stapleton reached out to 2 News for help.
After running the story, several people reached out to try and help.
Only a week later, 2 News' Erin Christy is out with the crew as the cows are relocated.
2 News will update this story with how the rescue went later tonight.
