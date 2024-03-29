Watch Now
Cowboys help wrangle escaped cows from 2022 wreck

Posted at 11:03 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 12:03:32-04

BERRYHILL, Okla. — Last week, 2 News told you about two cows on the loose two years after a wreck in Berryhill.

The two cows, while friendly, were tearing up yards in the neighborhood. After a long back and forth trying to get the cows secured and relocated by officials, homeowner Brenda Stapleton reached out to 2 News for help.

After running the story, several people reached out to try and help.

Only a week later, 2 News' Erin Christy is out with the crew as the cows are relocated.

2 News will update this story with how the rescue went later tonight.

